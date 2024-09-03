Toddler found alone in McDonald's parking lot in Van Nuys; parents later located

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A toddler was found wandering unsupervised in a McDonald's parking lot in Van Nuys Tuesday morning before the child's parents were eventually located.

The incident unfolded overnight near Sherman Way and Sepulveda Boulevard, according to police.

A witness reported seeing the toddler alone around 1 a.m., wearing only a diaper and T-shirt.

By 5 a.m., the parents were located and they were being interviewed by police. The Department of Public Social Services brought the child to the police station to reunite him with his parents.

Additional details about the situation were not available.