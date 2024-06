Trader Joe's to open 8 new locations across SoCal. Here's where they'll be

Trader Joe's is expanding and opening two dozen new stores across the country, including eight of them in Southern California.

The Monrovia-based chain is adding four new stores in Los Angeles County, with more in the counties of Orange, Riverside and San Diego.

Those stores will be located in the following cities:

South Pasadena

Northridge

Sherman Oaks

Santa Clarita

Ladera Ranch

Murrieta

Poway

Santee

This expansion comes as grocery prices have climbed about 25% over the last four years.

No opening dates have been announced yet.