Weeknight full closures of westbound 91 Freeway in Corona to start next week

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) -- The westbound 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed for three nights next week as part of the reconstruction project on the71/91 interchange, the Riverside County Transportation Commission announced Monday.

The full night-time closures are scheduled to take place from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, between State Route 71 and Green River Road.

Due to the holidays, no closures are scheduled between Dec. 18 and Jan. 2, but will resume Monday, Jan. 6, and are expected to end on Jan. 22, the transportation commission said.

Motorists who normally travel on the westbound 91 and southbound 71 were advised to plan extra time to reach local destinations and businesses in the area.

The full night-time closures will allow crews to remove more than 40 support beams that span above the westbound 91 lanes, according to RCTC officials.

RCTC and Caltrans are replacing the single-lane loop connector between the eastbound 91 and northbound 71 with a new, two-lane direct connector ramp.

More information on the project is available at rctc.org/71-91interchange.

