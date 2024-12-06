UCLA fan slaps USC backer hard at Rose Bowl game between crosstown rivals

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The rivalry between UCLA and USC can get pretty heated. Sometimes it even leads to violence between fans.

Video from the crosstown rivals' game last month at the Rose Bowl shows a woman in a UCLA hat violently smacking a USC fan.

The man told Pasadena police she hit him because he was wearing University of Southern California gear.

He also told them he wanted to press charges. The video is part of the police investigation.

They say they have made contact with the suspect, but so far no word on an arrest.

