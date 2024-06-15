Union representing 6,000 Food 4 Less workers says members voted overwhelmingly to authorize strike

Even though a strike has been authorized, the two sides are still trying to reach an agreement.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The union representing 6,000 Food 4 Less workers announced Friday its members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.

"Today's overwhelming strike authorization vote sends a clear message to the company: we will not be divided,'' the union's bargaining committee said in a statement. "It's us and our fellow members that are in the stores day in and day out, making record profits and keeping customers happy. But Food 4 Less is trying to intimidate, bully, and strong-arm us into accepting a contract that is less than what we deserve and far less than what their parent company, Kroger, offers to other union grocery workers in the area.

We know our customers and our communities are on our side, and if Food 4 Less/Foods Co. continues to play games with our livelihoods and drag its feet at the bargaining table, we will be forced to take action. We look forward to continuing negotiations this Monday where we will continue to stand together for the contract we deserve.''

The demands by United Food and Commercial Workers Locals 8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428 and 1442 include higher pay and safety improvements. Their contract expired Saturday. A vote count was not released.

UFCW Local 770 President Kathy Finn told Eyewitness News there are members who are upset about the company's conduct and the way they've been treated.

Earlier on Friday, workers rallied outside a Food 4 Less store in the Westlake District, one of 15 stores in the Los Angeles area. The union has accused the company of engaging in unfair labor practices, including prohibiting workers from taking part in union activity.

"They're trying to intimidate us," said JaNasha Carter with the UFCW bargaining committee. "They're definitely trying to intimidate co-workers trying to, you know, to scare them into ... 'Don't do a strike.'"

What are union members asking for?

The biggest sticking point has to do with wages. Food 4 Less workers say they're paid far less than other union grocery workers. Food 4 Less is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., along with Ralphs.

"I love my job. I put time and stuff in there," said Carter. "I was fresh out of high school when I first started that job, and I will continue to stay at that job but it's just like ... if I'm going to stay at this job, I want to make sure I'm getting treated fairly. I want to make sure I'm getting fairly paid."

Even though a strike has been authorized, the two sides are still trying to reach an agreement.

On Friday afternoon, The Kroger Co. issued the following statement:

"Our contract with UFCW Southern California reached expiration Saturday at midnight, June 8th and we've remained committed to negotiating in good faith. From the start, our focus has been on reaching an agreement that benefits our hardworking and dedicated associates.

We are deeply disappointed that UFCW Southern California chose to leave the bargaining table before contract expiration, rather than working together to prioritize the needs of their members-our valued associates. It remains our goal to put more money in our associates' pockets, maintain industry leading healthcare and provide retirement benefits for their futures.

We will continue to balance our desire to invest in our associates with the need to keep groceries affordable for our customers. Our associates are the most important piece of our business, and we hope to reach an agreement that is beneficial for all parties."

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.