United Airlines' 1st Black female pilot retires after 34 years with final flight to New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A groundbreaking airline pilot is flying off into the sunset.

Theresa Claiborne retired from United Airlines on Thursday.

She was the company's first-ever Black female pilot, hired 34 years ago. Even before that, she reached heights never seen before as the first Black female pilot in the U.S. Air Force. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1981.

For many years she's also served as a mentor to other women of color who want to follow the same path.

"Oh, I guess maybe I did make an impact and that's important because when you put your heart and soul into something and it turns out that people appreciated it and people listened and got something out of it, it makes it all the better," Claiborne said.

Her final flight was from Lisbon, Portugal to Newark Liberty International Airport.

She logged 23,000 flight hours over her career.