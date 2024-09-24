USC student arrested for allegedly assaulting professor with metal water bottle during class

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A USC student was arrested for allegedly hitting a professor in the head with a metal water bottle during class.

According to USC Annenberg Media, which cited the Department of Public Safety, the incident happened Monday morning and the female student was later booked for assault with a deadly weapon.

A witness reported that the attack appeared to be unprovoked and that the student had been yelling and slamming her bottle on the table before class.

The professor, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Additional details were not available.