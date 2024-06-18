USC student ID'd as murder suspect arrested in stabbing near Greek Row, fraternity official says

A man stabbed and killed a homeless man who was breaking into a car near USC, police said.

A man stabbed and killed a homeless man who was breaking into a car near USC, police said.

A man stabbed and killed a homeless man who was breaking into a car near USC, police said.

A man stabbed and killed a homeless man who was breaking into a car near USC, police said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 19-year-old USC student was arrested on suspicion of murder after a homeless man was stabbed to death near the university's Greek Row, allegedly after the stabbing victim broke into vehicles at the scene.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon involving a knife about 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West 28th street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

"The male victim was breaking into vehicles at the location when the suspect confronted and stabbed the victim," the LAPD said in a statement.

The homeless man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Ivan Gallegos, a resident of Los Angeles, remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Gallegos was identified as the suspect in the stabbing, and was booked on suspicion of murder. He was being held on $2 million bail, authorities said.

Whether one of the vehicles that was broken into belonged to Gallegos was unclear.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, a woman who manages the Delta Tau Delta fraternity said Gallegos was a USC student and member of the fraternity. The woman, who declined to be publicly identified, also said Gallegos was the person arrested by police in connection with the incident.