New USC study reveals expanding public housing could reduce homelessness in LA County

LACAHSA aims to make housing more affordable and help people stay in their homes.

A USC study finds that increasing publicly funded housing in Los Angeles County could significantly reduce homelessness. Now, Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson and the newly formed Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency, LACAHSA, are working to bridge the gap.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A new study out of USC reveals that increasing the supply of publicly funded housing could potentially reduce the number of people living in cars, RVs and tents in Los Angeles County.

"When we increase the supply of housing with publicly financed development, it's more effective than some of our programs like Section 8 vouchers to get people off the street," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

According to the data from 2017 to 2020, 83% of the Los Angeles region's homeless population is unsheltered. That's the largest ratio of any metro area in the study. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles region only offers 1,319 public housing units per 100,000 people, highlighting a significant gap in resources.

"It's been in discussion for many years that we don't have an agency in the county to have all 88 cities be a part of the solution," Richardson said.

Richardson who heads the newly formed Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency, LACAHSA, is committed to tackling the housing crisis.

"Housing is not a city-by-city problem, it's a regional problem. LACAHSA presents a regional solution," Richardson said.

"As Measure A passed in November, it dedicates 36% of the funding to creating more housing in L.A. County. Unlike county-wide efforts in the past that address homelessness, these 36% funding measures will go towards housing and will supercharge LACAHSA," said Bellflower City Councilmember and LACAHSA Board Second Vice Chair Victor Sanchez.

LACAHSA aims to make housing more affordable and help people stay in their homes. Programs like Century Villages at Cabrillo in Long Beach show the potential of housing initiatives. The 27-acre campus provides supportive housing for over 1,500 residents, many previously homeless.

"Where there's a high influx of homeless or unhoused people, we need programs like this, we need apartment complexes like this to alleviate some of these problems," said resident Jamies Schuford.

Board members with LACAHSA said the next step is to get input from the public and develop a five-year strategic plan that will make an impact on housing in Los Angeles County.