Video shows carjacker drive away with owner clinging to hood of car in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KABC) -- A brazen carjacking in Kansas City was captured on video as the thief drove away with the owner clinging to the hood of her car.

The crime, captured on video by a nearby law office, unfolded in under a minute on Monday morning.

Surveillance video shows the woman walking her dog when she noticed a white sedan pull into the parking lot.

The suspect is then seen getting out of the white car and proceed to carjack the woman's dark blue Chevy Malibu.

She runs and stands in front of her car to attempt to stop him, but the suspect hits the gas and proceeds to steal it, all while she clings to the hood.

The woman's screams for help echo in the footage as the car speeds away, leaving the dog behind.

She sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.

The suspect, along with both the stolen Chevy Malibu and his white sedan, remain at large.