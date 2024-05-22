Dog caught on video running loose on 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles

Viral video shows a dog running loose on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles as drivers stopped to try and catch it.

Viral video shows a dog running loose on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles as drivers stopped to try and catch it.

Viral video shows a dog running loose on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles as drivers stopped to try and catch it.

Viral video shows a dog running loose on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles as drivers stopped to try and catch it.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Heart-stopping video captured the moment a dog was running loose on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles before it was eventually rescued.

The footage shows multiple drivers stopping their cars to trying and catch the dog. At one point, the dog sprinted right past a motorcyclist who tried to grab the pup.

The dog continued to run across the freeway lanes.

The person who took the video and posted it to TikTok, said they were able to help catch the canine and bring it safely to an animal shelter in Chinatown.

It's unknown how the dog got on the freeway or if it has been reunited with the owner.