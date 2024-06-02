Video shows man smashing SUV's back window with skateboard in Long Beach

Josephine Marquez, the victim, said the man was reportedly shouting obscenities.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Alarming surveillance video shows a man smashing the back window of a woman's SUV in Long Beach for no apparent reason.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the 2500 block of E. 4th Street.

Josephine Marquez, the victim, said the man was reportedly shouting obscenities. A neighbor called police who then alerted her about her car.

"I was actually taking a nap and I get a knock on the door from an officer and he's like, 'Are you Josephine Marquez?' and I'm like, 'Oh my God. Yes.' He's like, 'Is your car?' So he broke the news to me."

She said vandalism in the area is getting worse.

"I can't even walk anymore," she said. "We've been here a few years already and we can see the rise."

The suspect remains at large. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.