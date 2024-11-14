'Harbor-geddon?' Vincent Thomas Bridge to close for 16 months, prompting traffic concerns

The Vincent Thomas Bridge, which connects San Pedro with Terminal Island, is expected to be closed for 16 months in "late 2025 or early 2026" to replace the bridge's deteriorating deck.

The Vincent Thomas Bridge, which connects San Pedro with Terminal Island, is expected to be closed for 16 months in "late 2025 or early 2026" to replace the bridge's deteriorating deck.

The Vincent Thomas Bridge, which connects San Pedro with Terminal Island, is expected to be closed for 16 months in "late 2025 or early 2026" to replace the bridge's deteriorating deck.

The Vincent Thomas Bridge, which connects San Pedro with Terminal Island, is expected to be closed for 16 months in "late 2025 or early 2026" to replace the bridge's deteriorating deck.

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Is Southern California prepared for "Harbor-geddon?"

The Vincent Thomas Bridge, which connects San Pedro with Terminal Island, is expected to be closed for 16 months in "late 2025 or early 2026" for what's being described as a much-needed construction project. So what does that mean for drivers?

According to a Caltrans environmental report, the project focuses on replacing the bridge's deteriorating deck. It will also upgrade the bridge's seismic sensors, and improve the existing median barrier and railings.

"We are doing a lot of repairs on there constantly, which creates, at times, full closures of the bridge and can be very inconsistent for motorists," said Eric Menjivar with Caltrans. "But now, we are coming in with the project to replace that bridge deck."

Caltrans said the next phase of the project is to work with the public to develop a traffic plan that offers alternative routes to the surrounding communities.

"We need to make sure we have specificity on those plans and we need to get the word out," said Los Angeles Councilman Tom McOsker, whose district covers the San Pedro area.

"The detour routes that push traffic through Wilmington are unfair which is why we made comments that we need more advance notice to the public," he said. "We need to have route signs and warning signs."

Residents in Wilmington are already burdened by port-related traffic and the situation is expected to get worse.

"At times during peak hours, there's only a single lane on Anaheim Street, which we are located on Fries," said John Phan, the owner of Ambrosia Coffee Roasters in Wilmington. "On Anaheim, it takes about five minutes to get to the freeway, so it's kind of bad."

To learn more about the project, click here.