Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro could be closed through weekend

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews are working to clear up the hazmat nightmare at the Port of Los Angeles. The Vincent Thomas Bridge remains shutdown more than 24 hours after a truck carrying lithium batteries tipped over and caught on fire.

The overturned semi was carrying six industrial-sized lithium batteries, which is why it has forced the closure of a stretch of Seaside Avenue, a key roadway for the Port of Los Angeles.

The Vincent Thomas Bridge was unscathed but remains closed.

On Friday, the hazardous payload showed hardly any signs of fire, but the fire department was still moving slowly.

"The reason for that is so that we do not create more problems, another bigger hazardous materials spill or reignite a new thermal runaway," said LAFD spokesperson David Ortiz.

Lithium batteries can pose serious fire dangers. When damaged, they can be explosive, their fires can spread quickly, and they release toxic fumes. In this case, fire officials are choosing to shut down the road, stay back and let it burn out - or at least burn down enough to where it is safe enough to move.

"We're looking at different options of where this could be placed, for a few days here on Terminal Island, where we won't have to transport it too far," Ortiz said. "We want to make absolutely certain that this thing is not going to ignite while a firefighter is driving it down the road."

The closure no doubt is affecting the port. Access to it is severely restricted. The 710 Freeway near the port appeared nearly abandoned.

Ortiz said, "We have to be methodical about the way that we are approaching this incident, making sure that we are not acting hastily and putting firefighters or responders or workers here in the port at risk."