Largest veteran housing development in U.S. breaks ground in West LA

The largest veteran housing development in the country broke ground Friday in West Los Angeles, a project dedicated to providing more homes and services for former military service members throughout the region.

"We are building a community here on the West L.A. VA campus for veterans," U.S.VETS President and CEO Stephen Peck said. "So today, we are celebrating a grounding breaking of two buildings."

More than $1 billion is committed in development funds to build the two new housing projects, which will provide 87 homes for veterans.

"We've been at this for a little over five years so we're over halfway there," Peck said. "Who's paying for this? Just about everybody. It's low-income tax credits. The state has put in money, the county, city -- anywhere where there's dollars to build housing and provide services, we've been knocking at their door -- and people are stepping up."

Veteran Babs Ludikhuize lives on the west L.A. VA campus and is thrilled more housing is being built for fellow vets.

"Just to see all of this come together for us. It's mind-blowing," Ludikhuize said.

A rendering shows two new veteran housing buildings on the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus.

Peck said one building will have 60 units for all veterans. The second building will be dedicated to women veterans and children.

"Women veterans and especially women vets with children have very few options in terms of permanent housing," he explained.

Advocates said they hope to have 1,200 units built by the year 2030.