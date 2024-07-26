What can Los Angeles learn from 2024 Olympics in Paris?

With the Olympics coming to Los Angeles in 2028, Mayor Karen Bass and local lawmakers have been paying close attention to Paris' preparations.

PARIS (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other local lawmakers arrived in Paris with U.S. first lady Jill Biden ahead of the Summer Games' opening ceremony Friday.

Paris and Los Angeles were concurrently awarded the 2024 and 2028 Olympics back in 2017. L.A. officials have been paying close attention to Paris' preparations and are now getting a firsthand look at what it will take to pull off a successful global event.

Eyewitness News anchor David Ono is in Paris looking at how the city is being impacted. As David points out, many of the challenges Paris is dealing with in staging the Olympics will also fall on Los Angeles - homelessness, traffic issues and security logistics.

Will Los Angeles be ready in four years?