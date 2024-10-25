Here are our favorite places to watch Dodger games

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees gets underway Friday, and with baseball's two most storied franchises meeting in the game's showcase, it's expected to be the most viewed World Series in a long time. If you weren't lucky enough to score a ticket to the game, here are some great places to watch the Boys in Blue, recommended by ABC7 staff.
Golden Road Brewpubs
Locations in Atwater Village, Anaheim, Huntington Harbour, and Downtown L.A.
The Atwater Village location has a huge screen in the patio, and it's a big space. Plus there's a good variety of food and drinks.
Legends
5236 E 2nd St
Long Beach, CA 90803
Two floors, biggest screen I've ever seen in my life, plus a lot of TVs! You'll have a view of a TV at any seat in there, plus a lot of cool sports memorabilia.
The Greyhound Bar and Grill
5570 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
It's a cute English-looking pub, lively environment - BOMB wings.
33 Taps
Locations in Silverlake, West Hollywood, Culver City and Downtown L.A.
The Silverlake location is down the street from Dodger Stadium. They have someone on the mic hyping everyone up. It's very lively due to the proximity to the stadium.
Benny Boy Brewery
1821 N Daly St
Los Angeles, CA 90031
They have a cute, big patio, a cider room and a brewery room. They go all out for sporting events, i.e. food vendors, contests/activities.
Cosm
1252 District Dr., Inglewood, CA 90305
If you can't be at the actual World Series, Cosm seems to be the next best thing. The new immersive venue in Inglewood features massive screens that virtually drop you right down into the stadium. Tickets are already sold out for Games 1 and 2 but still available - for now - for Game 3.
Watch Me! Sports Bar
6527 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90803
It's great for women who love sports!
GYM Bar WeHo
8919 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
They have multiple bright screens and pump the TV audio loud! Cheap drinks, and they have patio areas.
Clearman's Galley
7215 Rosemead Blvd
San Gabriel, CA 91775
Lively and family friendly, surrounded by San Gabriel community
Rocco's Tavern
Locations in Culver City, Pasadena, Westwood and Studio City
Great food and great vibe in the heart of Old Town Pasadena
Xochipilli Taco Bar
7213 Balboa Blvd
Van Nuys, CA 91406
Family friendly, great food and there's parking!
Buffalo Wild Wings in Chinatown
555 N Spring St Ste A-101
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The one in Chinatown because it's on Sunset close to Dodger Stadium. Very lively!
La Corona Bar & Grill
16623 Sherman Way
Van Nuys, CA 91406
Great Mexican food and margaritas.
Heroes Restaurant and Brewery
3397 Mission Inn Ave
Riverside, CA 92501
It's a great game day atmosphere.
360 Sports Lounge (inside Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs)
401 E Amado Road
Palm Springs, CA 92262
There are a lot of monitors so you can see all the action from any seat in the lounge, plus there are always lots of Dodger fans!