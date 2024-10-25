Here are our favorite places to watch Dodger games

Now that the Dodgers have secured their spot in the World Series, fans are getting ready to descend on Elysian Park for Game 1.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees gets underway Friday, and with baseball's two most storied franchises meeting in the game's showcase, it's expected to be the most viewed World Series in a long time. If you weren't lucky enough to score a ticket to the game, here are some great places to watch the Boys in Blue, recommended by ABC7 staff.

Golden Road Brewpubs

Locations in Atwater Village, Anaheim, Huntington Harbour, and Downtown L.A.

The Atwater Village location has a huge screen in the patio, and it's a big space. Plus there's a good variety of food and drinks.

Legends

5236 E 2nd St

Long Beach, CA 90803

Two floors, biggest screen I've ever seen in my life, plus a lot of TVs! You'll have a view of a TV at any seat in there, plus a lot of cool sports memorabilia.

The Greyhound Bar and Grill

5570 N Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90042

It's a cute English-looking pub, lively environment - BOMB wings.

33 Taps

Locations in Silverlake, West Hollywood, Culver City and Downtown L.A.

The Silverlake location is down the street from Dodger Stadium. They have someone on the mic hyping everyone up. It's very lively due to the proximity to the stadium.

Benny Boy Brewery

1821 N Daly St

Los Angeles, CA 90031

They have a cute, big patio, a cider room and a brewery room. They go all out for sporting events, i.e. food vendors, contests/activities.

Cosm

1252 District Dr., Inglewood, CA 90305

If you can't be at the actual World Series, Cosm seems to be the next best thing. The new immersive venue in Inglewood features massive screens that virtually drop you right down into the stadium. Tickets are already sold out for Games 1 and 2 but still available - for now - for Game 3.

Watch Me! Sports Bar

6527 E Pacific Coast Hwy

Long Beach, CA 90803

It's great for women who love sports!

GYM Bar WeHo

8919 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

They have multiple bright screens and pump the TV audio loud! Cheap drinks, and they have patio areas.

Clearman's Galley

7215 Rosemead Blvd

San Gabriel, CA 91775

Lively and family friendly, surrounded by San Gabriel community

Rocco's Tavern

Locations in Culver City, Pasadena, Westwood and Studio City

Great food and great vibe in the heart of Old Town Pasadena

Xochipilli Taco Bar

7213 Balboa Blvd

Van Nuys, CA 91406

Family friendly, great food and there's parking!

Buffalo Wild Wings in Chinatown

555 N Spring St Ste A-101

Los Angeles, CA 90012

The one in Chinatown because it's on Sunset close to Dodger Stadium. Very lively!

La Corona Bar & Grill

16623 Sherman Way

Van Nuys, CA 91406

Great Mexican food and margaritas.

Heroes Restaurant and Brewery

3397 Mission Inn Ave

Riverside, CA 92501

It's a great game day atmosphere.

360 Sports Lounge (inside Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs)

401 E Amado Road

Palm Springs, CA 92262

There are a lot of monitors so you can see all the action from any seat in the lounge, plus there are always lots of Dodger fans!