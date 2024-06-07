One couple said they've spent nearly $20,000 on fliers and an ad campaign to help save the trees.

Whittier residents say 'no' to city's plan to remove nearly 100 ficus trees in historic district

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- For many Whittier residents, the small town charm of the city's uptown area is not only the mom-and-pop shops along Greenleaf Avenue, but it's also the trees that line the avenue for blocks.

However, the city recently approved the first phase of a project that would turn a portion of the area into what would be known as the Greenleaf Promenade, a multimillion-dollar makeover that includes plenty of space for outdoor dining and more.

Some residents, however, say they're against the project if it means cutting down dozens of trees.

"Outdoor dining ... that's cool but they should able to modify it. Save the trees," said resident Jeff Lough.

Maria Rodriguez said she hopes it doesn't happen.

"The trees are just gorgeous. A lot of shade, a lot people like to walk through the city in this main area," she said.

In fact, some residents are going the extra mile to put an end to the removal plan. Javier and Veronica Garcia said they have spent nearly $20,000 on fliers and an ad campaign to help save the trees.

"God reached out to my heart and asked me to fight for his trees," said Javier.

"These trees mean a lot to our elderly, to our families raising kids here," added Veronica.

Whittier Mayor Pro Tem Cathy Warner said the city is studying how best to move forward with residents' concerns in mind.

"Right now, what we've approved is to take down I think it's just under 100 of the ficus trees that are over a three-block area and then we would be replacing those, either one for one, or a little over one for one," she said.

Warner said the city is also working closely with arborists in regards to uprooting the trees.

"In order to move the project forward, the trees would have to come down," she said. "That's why we're so focused on what would we replace them with, what size would we replace them with, along with all the other landscaping. In addition, the roots of the trees have been causing problems with the business owners and their sewer systems and their pipes."

What's next?

City staff will host a follow-up study session on Tuesday, June 18, starting with closed session at 6 p.m. followed by a public session at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittier City Hall Council Chambers. To learn more, click here.