Wild Thang crowned winner of 2024 'World's Ugliest Dog' contest

PETALUMA, Calif. -- If at first you don't succeed...
Wild Thang took home the prize for the 2024 World's Ugliest Dog at the Sonoma Marin County Fair on Friday.
It's the fourth time the 8-year-old Pekingese has competed in the contest.
He came in second three times before clinching the crown.
Rome, a 14-year-old pug, was the runner-up and winner of the People's Choice award.
"Rome is an amazing pet. I mean he is just very personable. He is very, he is pretty much everybody's favorite," said Rome's owner Michelle Grady.
There were eight competitors in this year's contest.
The winner gets a trophy and $5,000.