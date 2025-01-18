Wildfire smoke, ash dangers: How one doctor is working to protect lungs and lives after losing home

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) -- Long after the wildfires are extinguished, air quality experts say the threat of toxic dust could remain for months, even years. One local doctor who lost his home shows us how to protect against ash and airborne chemicals.

Meanwhile, his hospital is launching a new disaster relief clinic for those suffering from breathing issues.

As the whole world was transfixed on the raging Palisades Fire, Dr. Ashraf Elsayegh was right there watching his home go up in flames.

"We wake up sometimes in disbelief like this didn't happen. We're gonna go back to our home," he said.

After making sure his family was safe, he returned to his post as a pulmonologist at Providence Saint John's Health Center to see the indoor air quality of his patients.

"Whether a physician is affected or not we have to do something to try to help our community," Elsayegh said.

He's no stranger to large-scale disasters. During 9-11, Elsayegh was a resident in New York City and witnessed the initial horror and the recovery efforts.

"About 20 to 25 percent of all the people exposed to the World Trade Center are still requiring medical care for their lungs," he said.

He said L.A. residents will be exposed to the same toxic chemicals.

"They come from the burning cars that were parked in the homes, the burning furniture, the burning cleaning products. A lot of these are carcinogens and that's the problem," said Elsayegh

That's why Providence Saint John's Health Center is launching a Disaster Relief Pulmonary Clinic. Their phone number is 310-829-8618. He'll start seeing patients right away.

"Upper respiratory tract infections, asthma exacerbations, shortness of breath. Longer term are coughs that don't go away. Long term shortness of breath."

And like many who want to return to their homes to see what's left, he offers this advice. Wear N95 masks, wrap-around goggles, disposable cover ups, boots and gloves.

"Do not ever ever brush or sweep the ash."

Wet down the ash before you mop it up.

"And you'll need special vacuums to clean the ash," he said. Most experts recommend machines with HEPA filters. And use an air purifier with at least MERV 13 rating.

While he'd rather people wait to return, he knows how it feels to lose everything, but what's most important is to keep what you have, which is your health.

"Our clinic is going to start immediately and run for as many years as needed."

The toxic chemicals of concern are benzene, asbestos, lead and many others. These are toxins that can't be seen or detected. It's mixed in with the ash as well. He reminds us to wear an N95 mask when outdoors especially if you're in a sensitive group.