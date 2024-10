Wildfire erupts in Castaic, quickly spreads to at least 25 acres

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters in the air and on the ground responded early Wednesday to a brush fire that erupted in Castaic and quickly spread to at least 25 acres.

The flames were reported shortly after 2 a.m. in the 33100 block of North Lake Hughes Road.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.

The blaze was 50% contained as of 6 a.m., according to Angeles National Forest officials.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.