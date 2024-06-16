2 injured after argument ends with shooting in parking lot of Wilmington restaurant

Two people were injured in a shooting after a dispute between two groups in the parking of Los Tres Cochinitos in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for multiple suspects connected to an overnight shooting in Wilmington that left two people critically injured.

The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Los Tres Cochinitos, a restaurant on Pacific Coast Highway.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two different groups of people were dining at the restaurant before they made their way out. That's when police say some sort of argument broke out between the groups.

At least one suspect fired multiple times and hit two men, ages 42 and 23. Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said they're looking for two women and one man who left the scene. It's unclear if both groups knew each other or what provoked the argument.

It's also unclear if only one suspect fired or if all three did.