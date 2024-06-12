WATCH LIVE

Windows shattered at 2 Long Beach businesses; suspect at large

Police believe the same man is behind both incidents.

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 3:43PM
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two businesses in Long Beach were vandalized early Wednesday morning, and police are now searching for the suspect.

It happened around 12:49 a.m. at the Creme De La Crepe Long Beach near E 1st Street and Elm Avenue. The second business that was vandalized is also on E. 1st Street.

Police said the suspect broke the windows of both the businesses and took off. It's unclear if anything was taken. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, remains at large.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department.

