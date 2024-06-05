Woman found stabbed to death at home in South Pasadena

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death in her home in South Pasadena Tuesday night.

The woman was found at her home on Brent Avenue around 8:45 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

It was not clear if she was killed as part of a robbery or some other incident. The circumstances of her death remain under investigation.

No suspects were in custody and no description was available.

Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives are assisting South Pasadena police with the investigation.