Woman killed in head-on crash with drunk driver in Apple Valley, police say

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman in Apple Valley has died after a head-on crash with an alleged drunk driver going in the wrong direction.

The fatal crash happened at 8 p.m. Monday on Highway 18, east of Quinnault Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said 30-year-old Samantha Haun was driving west on Highway 18, when a driver in a blue 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander heading east in the westbound lanes, collided with her.

She died at the scene.

The other driver, identified as 45-year-old Vicente Zuniga-Medina, suffered a broken foot and was taken to the hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.

He was booked in the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for Vehicular Manslaughter while Intoxicated with Gross Negligence.

Authorities said his Blood Alcohol level was .22% -- nearly three times the legal limit.

Westbound Highway 18 from Central Road to Quinnault Road was closed for about five hours for the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Apple Valley Sheriff's Station at (760) 240-7400. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.