Dozens of car wash workers protest in Redondo Beach alleging unfair labor practices

On Dec. 5, the California Labor Commissioner issued a citation against the two car washes totaling $800,000.

Workers from Redondo Car Wash and Rock n' Roll Car Wash in Hermosa Beach are protesting alleged unfair labor practices and wages following an $800,000 citation by the California Labor Commissioner.

Workers from Redondo Car Wash and Rock n' Roll Car Wash in Hermosa Beach are protesting alleged unfair labor practices and wages following an $800,000 citation by the California Labor Commissioner.

Workers from Redondo Car Wash and Rock n' Roll Car Wash in Hermosa Beach are protesting alleged unfair labor practices and wages following an $800,000 citation by the California Labor Commissioner.

Workers from Redondo Car Wash and Rock n' Roll Car Wash in Hermosa Beach are protesting alleged unfair labor practices and wages following an $800,000 citation by the California Labor Commissioner.

Redondo Beach, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of workers from Redondo Car Wash in Redondo Beach and Rock n' Roll Car Wash in Hermosa Beach are making their voices heard, protesting what they call unfair labor practices and wages.

"So we're here today at Redondo Car Wash because the California Labor Commissioner just issued a citation against this car wash and a related entity Rock n' Roll Car Wash against the owners and operators," said Matthew DeCarolis, an attorney with Bet Tzedek Legal Services.

On Dec. 5, the California Labor Commissioner issued a citation against the two car washes totaling $800,000.

"The violations include minimum wage, overtime, rest breaks, payroll record violations, along with certain fines and interest," DeCarolis said.

Christopher Mckenna, a co-owner of both car washes is denying the claims and said all workers have been compensated.

"Of course, we have paid all the correct overtime and correct paystubs. We have all the records ever since we opened. Everybody's been paid their sick leave, their sick time," McKenna said.

Despite the owner's claims, workers represented by the CLEAN Car Wash Worker Center are advocating for their rights. They said they have faced discrimination, poor treatment and unfair wages.

Veronica Garcia has worked at the carwash for three years and said she wants workers who come here to know that they don't have to experience the injustices and equalities that she had to face.

Organizers with the CLEAN Car Wash Worker Center said the owners have the right to appeal the citation. If they choose to do so, the next step would involve a hearing.