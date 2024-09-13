Wrightwood residents asked not to use tap water due to Bridge Fire

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents in Wrightwood are being asked not to use the tap water due to possible harmful contaminants brought on by the massive 52,000-acre Bridge Fire.

According to the Golden State Water Company, some areas in the Wrightwood water system lost pressure. That may have caused harmful contaminants, including benzene and other volatile organic chemicals (VOCs), to get in the water.

"It's not a boil water [ order, ] it means do not drink it," explained San Bernardino County Fire Department spokesman Eric Sherwin. "Do not bathe with it, do not cook with it ... it's bottled water only."

As of Friday afternoon, the fire was estimated at 52,487 acres, with 3% containment.

Wrightwood remains under an evacuation order, but some residents like Mike Gurley chose to stay.

"I'm holding up fine because I've been through it two or three times before, and it's just something that you've got to live through," he said. "I'm ok. I have one neighbor who's still here. He's ok. He's been through it before."

Johnny Curnette evacuated two days ago.

"I just came back just to see what was going on," he told ABC7 on Friday. "Yeah, we've seen the [ fire ] coming on over here and yeah, we just ... left home."

Curnette said fortunately, his home was not damaged.

Bridge Fire slowing down, thanks to weather and fire crews

Rising humidity and cooling temperatures have helped slow the spread of the Bridge Fire and fire crews continue are still trying to improve containment lines.

"The north flank of the fire is the number one priority in halting acreage growth, as well as continuing structure protection in Pinon Hills, Wrightwood and Mount Baldy Village,'' according to a Friday update from incident commanders. "On the northeast flank, the top priority is to keep the fire out of Lytle Creek. With a total of 15 helicopters assigned to this incident including four from the National Guard, aviation crews plan to focus on dropping water and fire retardant heavily in the northwest flank where the fire is currently the most active.''

Fire officials said humidity is still low in higher elevations, but in lower elevations, the marine layer and higher humidity were helping crews make "great progress in strengthening both primary and secondary containment lines in the southeast, south and southwest flanks of the fire, while also gaining depth in their mop-up operations.''

The Bridge Fire is the largest active fire in the state. For a full list of evacuation warnings, orders, shelters and more, click here.

The Bridge Fire has destroyed homes in Wrightwood and Mount Baldy - and now residents of nearby Piñon Hills are terrified for their own homes.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.