Wrongful death lawsuit filed against SoCal Edison over Eaton Fire: 'Her life mattered'

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Southern California Edison over the Eaton Fire.

The suit was announced Wednesday on behalf of Evelyn McClendon's family. The Altadena woman is one of at least 16 people who lost their lives in the fire that erupted Jan. 7.

The suit alleges the utility failed to turn off its electrical equipment despite warnings about dangerous fire weather conditions.

"We want them to know that her life mattered," said attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the McClendon family. "And we will fight to make sure she gets everything allowed by the law to say that her death will not be in vain."

The suit is one of several that have been filed against SoCal Edison. The utility said it is reviewing the lawsuits.

The cause of the Eaton Fire remains under investigation.