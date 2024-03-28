Compton sends cease-and-desist letter to couple filling potholes themselves

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A couple in Compton has received a cease-and-desist letter from the city after they took it upon themselves to fix potholes that plagued its streets.

Alex and Daisy De La Rosa live and work as couriers in the city - Daisy drives and Alex makes the deliveries. After several flat tires, suspension problems, and a few arguments, the couple decided to do something about all the pesky potholes.

The couple started receiving a lot of attention on social media after they began filling as many potholes as they could. They even started getting requests from people to fix potholes on their street.

They started by paying for it out of their own pocket but soon started receiving donations to continue the repair work.

However, the future of their work and the unfixed potholes in the city is uncertain after they received a letter from Compton's Community Improvement Services Department, telling them to stop the "unauthorized repairs to public roadways."

"Your actions have raised serious concerns as they post a threat to public safety and the integrity of our city's infrastructure. It is imperative that all maintenance and repair work on public roadways be conducted in accordance with established regulations and procedures to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors," read the letter dated March 14.

The couple could face fines, penalties and "potential liability for damages incurred as a result of (their) actions," according to the letter.

Eyewitness News reached out to city officials regarding the cease-and-desist letter but has not heard back.