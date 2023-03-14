Damage from potholes can cost motorists more than $1,000 in repairs, and with more atmospheric rivers on the way, the problem will only get worse.

Potholes from recent storms can cost drivers more than $1,000 in repairs as road damage skyrockets

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California motorists are in some cases paying more than $1,000 to repair damage from potholes formed during recent storms.

The number of motorists reporting damage from potholes has peaked since the week of Feb. 27, when one of the biggest storms in California history made landfall.

Sergio from California Linen Services had to take his truck in for repairs after being unable to avoid slamming into a pothole, even as he drove at normal speeds.

"Yeah it's a lot," said Sergio. "I can see so many on the freeway and sometimes when we are going the normal speed. It's hard to get away from them."

Henry T., the manager of Tire Pros, said that his auto shop typically services eight vehicles due to pothole damage per month. But, last week, they serviced 14 vehicles all thanks to one pothole on the 210 Freeway.

"We are seeing potholes all over Southern California and unfortunately many drivers are hitting those potholes which then causes very costly auto repair damage," said Doug Shupe of the Auto Club of Southern California.

With the high number of motorists already at the repair shop due to potholes, and more atmospheric rivers on the way, Caltrans says they are working hard to take on the task at hand.

"Maintenance is stocked up on pothole mix and also crews are stationed in various spots around the counties in preparation to respond to emergencies" said Jim Medina of Caltrans.

The lesson to take away: avoid potholes because they can put some real damage on your wallet.

"Potholes can not only impact your tire rim but it can also damage your suspension and on average the cost of a pothole repair," said Shupe. "It varies between $250 to more than $1,000."