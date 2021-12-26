lottery

Powerball jackpot grows to $416 million after no ticket matches winning numbers in Christmas drawing

Saturday's numbers were 27-29-45-55-58, Powerball: 2
EMBED <>More Videos

No Christmas Day Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $416 million

NEW YORK -- After no ticket matched the winning numbers in Saturday's Christmas Day drawing, the Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $416 million.

Saturday's numbers were: 27-29-45-55-58, Powerball: 2

The last time a winning ticket was claimed was on Oct. 4, when someone walked away with $699.8 million.

Since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner.

MORE: What to consider if you win the lottery

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

And believe it or not, the current jackpot value is less than a third of the largest Powerball jackpot: $1.586 billion, shared in 2016 by three winners.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

CNN Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LOTTERY
Man accidentally buys 2 identical lotto tickets and wins 2 jackpots
Heart surgery patient wins $1M from lotto that came in get-well card
SuperLotto ticket worth $38M sold at Santa Clarita gas station
Woman charged with stealing nearly $1M NY lotto prize from cousin
TOP STORIES
Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90
LA County expands COVID testing amid explosive surge in cases
USC students will stay remote for now amid omicron surge
Long-term COVID effects include distorted smell, enlarged tongue
Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades
What to know about Kwanzaa
T. Mark Taylor, who designed iconic He-Man toys, dies at 80
Show More
Pups at LAX help relieve stress of holiday travel
Holiday flights canceled at LAX, other airports due to COVID-19 issues
Staples Center officially becomes Crypto.com Arena today
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
SoCal to see more rain and snow this week
More TOP STORIES News