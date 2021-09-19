lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $472M

EMBED <>More Videos

How does the lottery jackpot grow?

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no tickets won the $457 million top prize in Saturday's drawing.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 05-36-39-45-57 Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2x

With no jackpot winner, Monday's drawing will have a top prize of $472 million, with a cash option of $342 million.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The Mega Millions jackpot is not far behind, with $432 million up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing.

You should still check your tickets from Saturday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Powerball ticket worth $2.5M sold at Compton liquor store
Mega Millions lotto ticket worth more than $1M sold in Valinda
$4.4 million Powerball ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Temecula
SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $14 million sold in San Bernardino County
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect arrested in Iowa after couple shot in Long Beach
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Carson area, rattles SoCal
DUI suspect arrested after vehicle drags daughter, 8, adult bystander
Mourners in Inland Empire honor 2 Marines killed in Afghanistan
USC team plane tips backward on tarmac with coaches still on board
5 hospitalized after possible street racing crash in Downey
Search for Brian Laundrie in nature reserve called off for night
Show More
Hollywood preschool asks city for help with homeless encampment
Coastal erosion in OC prompts train service shutdown, track repairs
SpaceX crew successfully splashes down off Florida coast
Garfield HS mariachi group helps celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Simi Valley High School veterans honored with memorial
More TOP STORIES News