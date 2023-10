Ticket matching 5 out of the 6 Powerball numbers sold in Lake Forest

Ticket matching 5 out of the 6 Powerball numbers sold in Lake Forest

A Powerball player in Southern California matched five of the six numbers drawn Monday night.

The ticket, which is worth about $1 million, was sold at a 7-Eleven on Lake Forest Drive.

The winning numbers were 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and the Powerball 14.

The next drawing is Wednesday night with the Powerball jackpot now at $1.73 billion, the second largest in U.S. history.

No one has hit the big jackpot since July 19. That's when a ticket worth $1 billion was sold at a downtown L.A. mini-market.