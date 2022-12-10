Pregnant woman's two French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint in Studio City

A woman who is nine months pregnant had her two French bulldogs stolen from her at gunpoint in Studio City, LAPD says.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman who is nine months pregnant had her two French bulldogs stolen from her at gunpoint while she out for a walk in Studio City Friday morning, according to Los Angeles police.

The frightening armed robbery happened around 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue.

LAPD says the woman was walking the dogs when the armed man approached her and pointed a pistol at her.

Both French bulldogs were snatched from the woman, and the suspect fled in an SUV.

"Who steals dogs from a nine-month-pregnant woman?" the victim Cindy Nelson said to Eyewitness News as she fought back tears.

LAPD released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle as they continue searching for the dognapper. It is described as a silver vehicle, possibly a late model Honda. Photos of the dogs were also posted.

Nelson told Eyewitness News that she screamed for the man to stop. He ripped the leash from her hand and carried the dogs into the SUV as they dangled from the leash.

"A man jumped out of the car with a gun in his hand and held it in front of my face and grabbed my dogs. I was screaming 'please, no,''' Nelson said. "It happened all so fast. And he just got in the car carrying them in the air and left."

Nelson, who is expected to give birth in two weeks, says she wasn't hurt, but she's worried for her pets.

The older one, 7-year-old Gizmo, has a spinal condition and leg problems.

Milo, a 9-month-old puppy, is a Boston Terrier and French bulldog mix.

"They're both so loving," an emotional Nelson said. "I just hope you guys can find him."

Anyone with additional information is asked to call LAPD Detective N. Stone at (818) 754-8425. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

French bulldogs can be a target of thieves because of their high value.

On Monday, the man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker while stealing her French bulldogs last year took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.