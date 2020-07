EMBED >More News Videos The Los Angeles Police Department says it is investigating a video that shows officers trying to arrest a man in a wheelchair during a recent protest in downtown L.A.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (KABC) -- A large group of Inland Empire residents gathered in Rancho Cucamonga Saturday afternoon in a major show of support for law enforcement.Several hundred demonstrators massed outside Rancho Cucamonga City Hall before marching down Foothill Boulevard.They carried American flags galore and signs that read "we support and pray for our police."The march was a part of a national pro-police rally on Saturday in the wake of mounting calls to defund the police.