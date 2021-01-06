Pro-Trump protesters clash with DC police ahead of electoral vote count in Congress

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- Pro-Trump protesters clashed with police in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night, a day before lawmakers convene for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.Video shows moments of pushing and shoving between crowds of protesters and police near Black Lives Matter Plaza outside the White House.Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump descended on the nation's capital Tuesday to cheer his baseless claims of election fraud.The president was expected to personally address his supporters in Washington on Wednesday during a rally on the Ellipse, just south of the White House.The protests coincide with Wednesday's congressional vote expected to certify the Electoral College results, which Trump continues to dispute.