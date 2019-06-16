Procession held for fallen L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Solano

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Joseph Solano, who was fatally shot, was honored and remembered during a procession through the streets of Los Angeles on Saturday.

Deputy Joseph Solano was escorted from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner to Calvary Cemetery, where he arrived around 10:30 a.m., surrounded by dozens of his fellow deputies.

One day after Solano was taken off life support and his body was walked from the hospital to the coroner's office, hundreds gathered Friday for another moving tribute outside the Alhambra Jack in the Box where Solano was shot in the head while off duty Monday night.

"It's really heavy to come here, and just seeing the support from everyone means the world," said Solano's son, Matthew, said at the vigil.

Solano's final act was being a dutiful son, getting the oil changed for his mother and then stopping into the Jack in the Box for some food while he waited.

"Some guy from Jack in the Box ran over and told me, 'Call 911 'cause someone had just been shot at Jack in the Box,'" said Jason Villalva, who works at the nearby Jiffy Lube.

Solano was allegedly killed by Rhett McKenzie Nelson, 30, of St. George, Utah. He appeared in court for the first time Thursday to face charges in Solano's murder and another killing hours earlier in downtown L.A.

