200 LAUSD students get to pick out free prom dresses

The students eligible to attend this event are in foster care and students experiencing homelessness.
By
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- For the last 12 years, the Assistance League of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Unified School District have teamed up to give away free prom dresses to LAUSD students.

More than 200 girls will get to pick out dresses and shoes, plus other goodies.

"I got to smile a lot today, which I need more," said Chatsworth High School student Imani Taylor.

After two years of not being able to host Operation School Bell Prom, the organizers are excited to offer even more this year.

They're allowing girls to take home two or three dress since they're not allowed to try them on due to COVID protocols.

"We want to make sure you have the dress that fits perfectly," said Melanie Merians, CEO of Assistance League of Los Angeles.

Many of the girls came in knowing exactly what they wanted, and say they can't wait for the big night.

"I'm really excited, we talk about this every day at my school," said Grant High School student Brianette Hernandez.

