BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --A Bel Air man and prominent dentist was charged with murder Wednesday in the strangling death of his mother at her Beverly Hills home.
Daniel Simon Yacobi, 36, was charged with one count of murder, which carries a special circumstance allegation of murder for financial gain.
Authorities said on Oct. 10, 2017, his 67-year-old mother, Violet Yacobi, was found dead in her Beverly Hills home. Detectives later determined she was killed the day before and had been strangled.
After a lengthy investigation, authorities arrested Daniel Yacobi on Monday.
If convicted as charged, Yacobi faces death or life in prison without the possibility of parole. A decision to seek the death penalty will be discussed at a later date. He is being held without bail.
The case remains under investigation.