election results

Prop 19: California voters pass changes to property tax rules

California voters have approved Proposition 19, that gives exemptions to older homeowners, the disabled and wildfire victims and strips breaks from people who inherit homes but don't live in them.

The measure received 51% of the more than 15.3 million votes cast, giving a big victory to the California Association of Realtors, which made major changes to a similar initiative in 2018 that voters rejected by 20%.

What does this mean?

Under Prop 19, homeowners who are 55 or older or who have lost a home in a natural disaster who may be afraid to move out of fear of higher property taxes can now transfer their tax assessment to a more expensive home three times (instead of the previous one-time allowance).

The exemption is expected to fuel home sales by encouraging people who were reluctant to move because their tax bills would rise sharply.

The measure also eliminates an exemption used when someone transfers a house to a child or a grandchild. Prop 19 says that if the child or grandchild doesn't live in the inherited house, the tax value will be reassessed.

Revenue from the measure will also go toward establishing a new state Fire Response Fund.

A vote of more than two-thirds of both houses in the state Legislature placed the measure on the ballot this year. In 2018, the Realtors Association got on the ballot by gathering voter signatures.

Supporters raised $63.8 million, including $58.6 million from the California Association of Realtors and $4.9 million from the National Association of Realtors. Opponents raised less than $50,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: All the California propositions explained
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniaelection resultscalifornia propositionselectionspolitics2020 presidential electioncalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELECTION RESULTS
California Proposition 19 leading with more than half of precincts partially reporting
Karl Rove acknowledges presidential election 'won't be overturned'
What happens between now and Inauguration Day 2021?
MAP: California election results by county
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California approaching 1 million COVID-19 cases
Why is Bank of America draining EDD bank accounts?
Woman wanted in Santa Ana assault caught on video
The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show
Biden COVID advisor proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Firefighters respond to smoke at Denzel Washington's LA home
Dr. Fauci's hopeful message: 'Help is really on the way'
Show More
Biden won't continue border wall started under Trump administration
Deadly crash in Exposition Park linked to speeding
Trump tweets misinformation questioning LA ballots
Biden moves forward without help from Trump's intel team
NC Marine wins $1M lottery on Veterans Day
More TOP STORIES News