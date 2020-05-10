Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Group protests reopening timeline outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's home

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Not everyone is satisfied with the re-opening timeline.

A group protested outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's home on Saturday, pleading for more businesses to open their doors.

The group held flags and signs while chanting.

They say all jobs are essential and they want everything from stores to schools and churches back open.
