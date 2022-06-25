More protests expected in downtown LA Saturday amid fury, anguish over Roe v. Wade reversal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11994102" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Protesters have walked onto the northbound side of the 110 Freeway at Fifth Street in downtown Los Angeles to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protesters are expected to return to the streets Saturday, following through on a pledge to "fight like hell" to protect women's reproductive rights now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned nearly 50 years of federal abortion protections under Roe v. Wade.The Saturday demonstration, organized by Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, is set for 1 p.m. outside the federal courthouse on First Street.Hundreds of protesters gathered Friday in downtown Los Angeles in the hours after the Supreme Court decision was announced. The demonstrations were largely peaceful, but some skirmishes with Los Angeles police officers were reported, prompting the department to declare an unlawful assembly and issue a temporary citywide tactical alert to clear the streets.Some in the crowd climbed onto the 110 Freeway. Carrying signs with slogans such as "Overturn Roe? Hell no," "Keep abortion safe + legal" and "My body my choice," protesters marched outside the federal court building, at times chanting "This decision must not stand, legal abortion on demand."A series of speakers passionately addressed the crowd, blasting the ruling as an assault on women's rights and danger to women's lives."We are coming together today to fight like hell like our lives depend on it, because they do," one speaker shouted to the crowd. "We need to turn our fear into anger. We need to turn our fear into fury, because that is how we are going to stop this. This decision must not stand. We need to take to the streets and say this Supreme Court decision must not stand."Similar protests and rallies were quickly organized in other areas including at Pershing Square, outside Los Angeles City Hall, in Hollywood, Pasadena, Long Beach, Claremont, Fullerton and Irvine.A candlelight vigil was held Friday night in West Hollywood. In Beverly Hills, officials said City Hall would be bathed in pink light throughout the weekend in support of women's rights.