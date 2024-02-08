He found the two puppies huddled up in a vineyard, trying to get out of the rain and cold.

CA deputy rescues pair of puppies abandoned on side of road in the rain

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- Two puppies are warm, safe, and dry thanks to a caring Fresno County Sheriff's deputy.

Deputy Andrew Rechsteiner was out on patrol near Coalinga Tuesday morning when he received a call about a couple of puppies abandoned on the side of a busy road. He found the two puppies huddled up in a vineyard, trying to get out of the rain and cold.

He took the pups back to his patrol car and quickly wrapped them in towels to get them warm.

They are now in the care of Fresno Humane Animal Services and seem to be doing just fine. If you're interested, the puppies will be up for adoption soon.