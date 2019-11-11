Suspects remain at large after chase ends at Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, mall reopen after lockdown

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Two suspects are at large after a dangerous pursuit ended in Thousand Oaks Monday afternoon.
The Oaks Mall was temporarily put on lockdown after the suspects ran into the Macy's.
Officials said the suspects led the California Highway Patrol on a chase that reached speeds of 130 mph.
It was unknown why the suspects were being sought.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
