Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Qatar World Cup FIFA 2022 is underway, with 32 countries fighting for the biggest honor in soccer. We've got updates and scores on the latest matches.
Today, the long-awaited debut of the USA national team after missing the past World Cup was frustrated by Gareth Bale leading Wales. England gave hope to its fans around the world with a tremendous beating over Iran who kneeled down during the national anthem ceremony.
Tomorrow, a day full of expectation with the debuts of Messi leading Argentina, the champion France who lost Benzema due to injury and Mexico's first game against Poland.
USA 1 - 1 WALES
Gareth Bale frustrates USA's win close to the end of the game.
SENEGAL 0 - 2 NETHERLANDS
It took 85 minutes for Netherlands to score and take the win in a close game vs Senegal.
ENGLAND 6 - 2 IRAN
England starts strong versus a limited Iran.
QATAR 0 - 2 ECUADOR
Host country Qatar loses easily to kicks things off with Ecuador.