Quaker Oats recalls granola bars, cereals due to possible Salmonella contamination

The Quaker Oats Company announced Friday that its recalling specific granola bars and granola cereals due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The products listed below were sold throughout the all 50 states in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.

Company officials say to check your pantries for any of the products listed and dispose of them.

According to Quaker, it has no received any confirmed reports of illness related to the products in this recall.

Anyone with a product below can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com for additional information or product reimbursement.

