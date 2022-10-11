Over 40 FBI agents helping search for Georgia toddler missing for nearly 1 week

Quinton Simon, 20 months old, has been missing since Oct. 5.

The FBI and investigators continue to search for Quinton Simon, a toddler missing from Savannah, Georgia.

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Over 40 FBI agents are on the ground in Savannah, Georgia, to help search for a toddler who mysteriously vanished nearly one week ago, police said.

Quinton Simon, 20 months old, has been missing since Oct. 5, the Chatham County Police Department said.

Chatham County police requested FBI assistance the day Quinton was reported missing and authorities are continuing "aggressive efforts to find him," Chatham County police chief Jeff Hadley said at a news conference Monday.

Quinton was last seen at his Savannah home around 6 a.m. Wednesday by his mother's boyfriend, the chief said. After Quinton's mother woke up, she reported him missing around 9:40 a.m., he said.

Police said last week that the case didn't appear to involve a custody dispute.

Hadley added Monday that police have had contact with Quinton's biological father and said he's not a suspect.

Police search for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who was reported missing from his home in Savannah, Ga., on Oct. 6, 2022. (WJCL)

Authorities have "conducted multiple interviews, executed multiple search warrants and we've canvassed numerous specific geographic areas," Hadley said Monday.

Hadley stressed that he's committed to finding answers and finding Quinton.