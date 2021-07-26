CHP responded to 171 rain-related accidents in Los Angeles during early morning commute

The California Highway Patrol says officers in Los Angeles responded to 171 rain-related accidents between midnight and 8 a.m.
Those incidents include a big rig that overturned onto Gold Line light rail tracks that run through the 210 Freeway. The crash at Allen Avenue in Pasadena caused significant backup for motorists at the time.
Though the rainfall weakened throughout the morning, the National Weather Service says more showers will make for slippery roads, especially in the mountains.
Areas of showers will move through the area today. Most will be light, but some could be heavy, especially in the mountains. Be ready for slippery roads out there. Burn area residents stay aware of the weather, and stay indoors if the rain gets heavy. #cawx #LArain pic.twitter.com/nVXhR7TfSl— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 26, 2021