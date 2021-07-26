CHP responded to 171 rain-related accidents in Los Angeles during early morning commute

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

CHP responded to 171 rain-related accidents in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Heavy rain on Monday created slick roads across Southern California and led to dozens of accidents on the region's freeways and streets during the early morning commute.

The California Highway Patrol says officers in Los Angeles responded to 171 rain-related accidents between midnight and 8 a.m.

Those incidents include a big rig that overturned onto Gold Line light rail tracks that run through the 210 Freeway. The crash at Allen Avenue in Pasadena caused significant backup for motorists at the time.

Though the rainfall weakened throughout the morning, the National Weather Service says more showers will make for slippery roads, especially in the mountains.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countycar crashcar accidentschprain
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA to require vaccination or testing for state workers
SoCal seeing heavy rain, thunderstorms Monday
Marine's mysterious death in Bahrain prompts family to demand answers
VA mandates COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
Mar Vista suspect holding elderly woman at knifepoint killed by police
Kern County deputy killed, another wounded in shootout
Kolby Story: Family seeks answers after remains of missing woman found
Show More
Utah sandstorm leaves 8 dead in 22-car pileup
Paramedics assigned to Dixie Fire in NorCal save drowning boy
Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer in Santa Monica
Man shot in leg after collision on 60 Freeway in Pomona
Man arrested for slashing people at Whittier quinceañera
More TOP STORIES News