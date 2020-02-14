SoCal to see 5 days of rain as 2 storms bring possibility of flash flooding

Two storm systems are expected to bring days of rain to Southern California this week -- and it could result in flash flooding in some areas.

Two storm systems are expected to bring days of rain to Southern California this week -- and it could result in flash flooding in some areas.

Two storm systems are expected to bring days of rain to Southern California this week -- and it could result in flash flooding in some areas.

Two storm systems are expected to bring days of rain to Southern California this week -- and it could result in flash flooding in some areas.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two storm systems are expected to bring days of rain to Southern California this week - and it could result in flash flooding in some areas.

The first of the two storms will arrive Monday morning, pushing up from the south and bringing relatively light rainfall on-and-off through late Tuesday.

But the second system - arriving overnight Tuesday via an atmospheric river from the north - could carry a damaging amount of water with it. It likely will last through late Friday and could also bring thunderstorms in some areas.

Because that second storm is still several days away, there are multiple scenarios for how the rainfall could play out:

The heaviest scenario involves as much as six inches of rain in some areas, which would lead to flooding in the foothills and other communities that are still scarred by recent wildfires. There's about a 10-15% chance of that happening.

The middle-ground scenario would bring about 1.5 to 4 inches of rain.

Under the lightest scenario, we would see less than two inches of rain, soaking the ground and hillsides but not causing any significant widespread flooding.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will cool down to 72 on Monday as light rain arrives in the morning and similar conditions are expected in the Valleys and Inland Empire.

Beaches will see some evening showers with the temps reaching a high of 67.

Mountains will see light rain arrive at lower elevations on Monday and it will turn to snow above 8,000 feet.

Deserts will see a high of 67 on Monday as light rain arrives.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.

Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts

Los Angeles / Orange County Weather Forecast

Valleys and Inland Empire

Beaches

Mountains

Deserts