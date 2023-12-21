Tornado warning briefly issued in Ventura County; storm triggers evac order for part of Port Hueneme

A powerful storm triggered flash flooding in the Ventura and Oxnard areas, and the National Weather Service briefly issued a tornado warning for Ventura County.

A powerful storm triggered flash flooding in the Ventura and Oxnard areas, and the National Weather Service briefly issued a tornado warning for Ventura County.

A powerful storm triggered flash flooding in the Ventura and Oxnard areas, and the National Weather Service briefly issued a tornado warning for Ventura County.

A powerful storm triggered flash flooding in the Ventura and Oxnard areas, and the National Weather Service briefly issued a tornado warning for Ventura County.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A powerful storm brought flash flooding overnight Wednesday in the Ventura and Oxnard areas, briefly triggered a tornado warning for parts of Ventura County, and led to an evacuation order for part of Port Hueneme.

The order was issued at 6 a.m. Thursday due to heavy rain and flooding that was affecting homes in the area of the Hueneme Bay Club, officials said. Firefighter-paramedics responded to at least three separate medical emergencies at the senior-living community, where floodwaters rose as high as 3 feet.

Nancy Bemis, who moved into her apartment at the Hueneme Bay Club on Wednesday, said she and her boyfriend awoke to find their home flooded to knee-high level.

"Everything is destroyed," Bemis told ABC7. "The flooring -- there's no floor left. My furniture -- I might be able to take my bed but that's probably it."

An emergency evacuation shelter was established at the Oxnard College Gymnasium located at 4000 South Rose Avenue in Oxnard. Residents who require assistance with transportation to the shelter can gather at the Hueneme Bay Clubhouse and transportation will be provided, officials said.

The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning shortly before 1:30 a.m. for areas north of Oxnard including El Rio, Saticoy and Montalvo, "due to a high-intensity rain and thunderstorm cell." It expired an hour later.

A powerful storm triggered major flooding at a senior-living community in Port Hueneme, and authorities issued an evacuation order for the area.

"No tornado activity has been observed at this time," the Ventura County Sheriff's Office reported before 2 a.m.

The Weather Service issued its second-highest flood threat forecast for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, which are the bull's-eye of the storm, the second one to pass through Southern California this week. The agency warned that winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around objects that aren't secured.

"Please stay off the roadways for the next several hours," the Oxnard Fire Department said on social media. "Significant flooding issues across Oxnard and Port Hueneme. Vehicles are getting stuck in the roadways."

Emergency personnel and vehicles were seen responding to calls throughout the area. No injuries were reported.

Local residents and authorities this week have been preparing for the possibility of flooding in areas that have been damaged in the past.

The CHP was warning drivers to be careful on the 101 Freeway. Flooding is possible in sections of roadway where the water settles, which has happened in the past in Montecito. On Wednesday, ABC7 witnessed multiple small fender benders on the freeway.

Port Hueneme evacuations

The evacuation order in Port Hueneme was issued for the area north to Bolker Way, south to Channel Islands Boulevard, west to Patterson Road and east to Triton Street.

An evacuation warning was in effect for the area north to West Hemlock Street, south to Bolker Way, west to Patterson Road and east to Trion Street.

No estimate was given indicating when the order and warning would be lifted.